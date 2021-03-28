Windy and warm, severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward this morning. There will be some areas of fog. Some clusters of showers and storms will be around this morning. We will see a lull early this afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the metro. Winds will increase, and gusts during the day may exceed 35 mph in spots.

A cold front will trigger some thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening. The main window for these storms for most areas will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The highest chance in the metro will be around 5-6 p.m. This line of storms will have the potential to be severe with high wind gusts (60-70+ mph). Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

We will clear out quickly overnight. It will stay breezy with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak.

Monday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs around 70.

Showers are likely Wednesday and a few storms are possible. Highs will be around 70. Showers will exit Thursday morning, followed by much colder weather.

Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows Thursday night will drop into the 20s. The Richmond record low Friday morning is 26 from 1992.

Highs Friday will be 45-50 with lots of sunshine. It will be cold again Friday night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Next weekend is looking dry. Highs will be around 60 Saturday and near 70 Sunday.

