When Richmond could hit record heat this week

Showers and storms likely Thursday into Friday
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. A rogue shower or storm is possible this afternoon. The hottest day this week will be Wednesday, with near-record heat. The forecast high of 98 in Richmond will be very close to the record of 100 degrees set in 1948.

Showers and storms will become likely late Thursday into Friday. Highs will drop back into the upper 80s Thursday through Labor Day. A slight chance of showers and storms will continue through the weekend and Labor Day.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no significant disturbances in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

