Weekend outlook: when we may see some showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have variable cloudiness this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in most areas, with some mid/upper 60s near the coast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not quite as chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s in the metro, with a few lower 40s in outlying areas.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be many dry hours on Sunday, but a few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. The best chance for seeing rain will be areas well west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Showers will be a bit more likely on Monday, especially southwest of Richmond. Highs will be around 70.

Leftover showers will exit on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will warm up for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the 80s, and lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. An isolated storm or two will be possible after Wednesday.

