Tracking rain and the severe threat for today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will bring some wild weather to Virginia today and Friday as it moves through the region.

Periods of rain will be with us on and off through the day. A few thunderstorms will develop early morning and in the mid to late afternoon hours, pushing offshore by Thursday night. Modest warmth and moisture combined with strong wind shear will result in an atmosphere supportive of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not out of the question. The threat will be greater in far southern Virginia and into Hampton Roads Thursday afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will move through Virginia early Friday morning, bringing more rain to the area. A brief period of snow will be possible Friday morning as colder air rushes into the region. A quick coating of snow will be possible, but it should also melt quickly. Dry, windy, and cold conditions are expected Friday afternoon, with clear and cold weather by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning, and will struggle to get out of the low 50s in the afternoon. We’ll likely have another freeze Sunday morning, but the cool air mass should modify enough to allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expect a nice warming trend to continue next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday.

