Chilly start with a warmer finish to our Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will start out colder than the past few mornings, but with a light SW wind we will warm to the lower 60s, with a good deal of sunshine.

A storm system will spread rain across the Carolinas today, but our skies will remain mostly sunny, with dry weather continuing for all of Virginia.

Mostly sunny and progressively cooler weather is expected Thursday through Saturday as an upper-level trough digs into the region and remains in place through the weekend.

Dry weather will continue through early next week, with gradually warmer weather by next Monday and especially next Tuesday.

