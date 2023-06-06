Warmer weather returns ahead of Tuesday evening cold front

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday highs will reach the mid-80s before a cold front moves through Tuesday night, bringing a slight chance for a few showers.

Wednesday will be milder with most areas remaining in the 70s. Showers will be possible across roughly the southern half of the Commonwealth, with the best chances near the North Carolina line.

Dry and comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

Highs will return to the mid-80s Saturday, with upper 80s possibly Sunday. Showers and a few storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

A strong and slow-moving upper-level low will bring a good chance of rain to the area early next week.

