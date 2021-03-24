Dense Fog Advisory Through 9am

RICHMOND, Va. --Areas of dense fog will persist through the morning, with mild temperatures to start the day. Today will be a mostly cloudy and warm day, with highs in the mid 70s, and a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Southerly winds will increase tonight, transporting warmth and moisture into the region. Overnight temperatures will stay in the 60s in many locations, with highs in the 80s Friday afternoon. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph Thursday night into Friday morning, with gusts around 40 mph through mid afternoon Friday.

A weak cold front will bring drier and slightly milder weather into the region Saturday. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area on Sunday, followed by miler weather early next week.

Frost conditions are possible for parts of the Piedmont Tuesday morning.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

