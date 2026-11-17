RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday stays dry with highs climbing back to around 60 under sunny skies. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with a low in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A gradual warming trend takes hold through the rest of the week with mid 60s expected Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday through Saturday.

Morning lows will still dip into the 30s each day even as afternoons feel more comfortable.

No rain in the immediate forecast with dry high pressure firmly in control until late Saturday night into Sunday with some showers possible.

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