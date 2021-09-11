Warming back up this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another mainly clear and cool morning. Some patches of fog are possible. Temperatures range from some upper 40s northwest to around 60 at the coast.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, and humidity levels will stay comfortable. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but skies may grow a bit hazy as some smoke from wildfires in the western US gets transported in via upper air winds. It will be warmer and a little more humid with highs 85-90.

Monday will be more humid and much hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the afternoon heat index will be 95-100.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but then drop back into the low/mid 80s at the end of the week.

Dry weather should continue through Wednesday. Rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday. Some computer models are showing an area of low pressure approaching the coast from the southeast. We will continue watching this, since it could become a tropical system.

There are currently two active disturbances we are watching. The first is in Mexico, and this will track northwestward into the western Gulf Of Mexico. The other disturbance is on the west coast of Africa, and will track westward through the eastern Atlantic.

Both disturbances show high signs of development. The next names on the Atlantic list are Nicholas and Odette.

