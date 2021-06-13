Warmer with more sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Some areas will have some low clouds early this morning, and a few patches of fog are possible. Some scattered storms are possible this afternoon closer to I-81, and a few of these storms may survive and move near the metro later this evening. Most areas will be dry during the daylight hours. It will turn a little less humid with highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s away from the coast.

A few showers or storms are possible tonight, mainly well north of I-64. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be more humid with highs 85-90. There will be the chance of a shower in the morning, and a few widely scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but an isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler and much less humid air will arrive for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday & Thursday, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Highs will be close to 90 Friday and Saturday, and in the low to mid 80s Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

