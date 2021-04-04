Warmer with highs around 70

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's chilly this morning, but temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning. Sunrise is 6:50 a.m. We will see a few passing clouds this morning, with sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast. It will be a little more breezy today with winds over 15 mph at times.

Tonight will be clear and a little warmer. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower is possible across northern VA.

There will be the slight chance of a shower on Wednesday, mostly north of I-64. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Shower chances will increase late Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday will likely be the wettest day of the week with some occasional showers around and the chance for some thunderstorms. Highs will be near 70.

The threat for showers will last into next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

