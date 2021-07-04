Warmer today, hot Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the day. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity will inch up a little by late in the day. A disturbance may cause an isolated shower or storm, mostly across northern VA. Temperatures for evening fireworks will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be warmer and more humid with lows 65-70.

Monday will be mostly sunny, humid and hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be muggy and quite hot with highs in the mid 90s. The afternoon heat index will approach 100.

It will remain hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated storm is possible.

Thunderstorm chances increase on Thursday with highs 85-90.

There will be the chance of a few scattered storms Friday through next weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Elsa will move across Cuba today into tonight and will be near southwestern Florida Monday into Tuesday. The forecast landfall continues to be just west or northwest of Tampa Tuesday night. Computer models continue to struggle with what happens with Elsa after that point in terms of strength and track. If it does impact our local weather, it would be just an increased chance of rain on Thursday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

