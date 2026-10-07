Warmer and sunny today

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be clear and not as cool with a low in the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and seasonable as temperatures return to near-average levels following a cold front Thursday night.

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed over the western Gulf , the storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall late this week along the northern Gulf Coast. This track would result in 1-2" of rain across a large part of Virginia, with locally 2-3" possible. Timing of the rain as of today would be mid-morning Sunday through Monday morning.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.