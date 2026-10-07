Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Warmer and sunny today

Tropical rains likely across Virginia late this weekend
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be clear and not as cool with a low in the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and seasonable as temperatures return to near-average levels following a cold front Thursday night.

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed over the western Gulf , the storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall late this week along the northern Gulf Coast. This track would result in 1-2" of rain across a large part of Virginia, with locally 2-3" possible. Timing of the rain as of today would be mid-morning Sunday through Monday morning.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone