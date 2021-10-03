Warmer and more humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some patches of fog around early this morning. It will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will mix with more clouds during the afternoon.

A light shower is possible well west of I-95 this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be more humid with highs in the lower 80s. We will have variably cloudy skies with the chance of some scattered showers and storms.

A front in the region, an area of low pressure to the west, and moisture coming in from the Atlantic will all combine and make it unsettled the whole week. There will be the chance of some showers and a few storms each day, but most days will not be a washout. Rain chances will be higher west of I-95. Our best chance for rain area-wide looks to be Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 Tuesday through Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tropics: Sam will weaken as it moves northeastward into the northern Atlantic. Victor is in the central Atlantic and will weaken to just an area of low pressure. A disturbance could develop near the Bahamas and track near the far southeastern US coast by later in the week, but chances of development into a tropical system appear low at this point. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

