Warm weekend with a few storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of low clouds, fog and drizzle this morning.

Clouds will break for some sunshine today. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the day, but the chance is pretty low. The best chance for storms will be during the mid to late evening. Some strong gusts are possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Storm threat will be highest from after 8 p.m. through midnight. Any steadier showers will push east towards daybreak.

Sunday will have a chance of showers in the morning, followed by clouds breaking for some sun. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms during the afternoon. An isolated strong gust will be possible. Highs will range from the mid/upper 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible mid-week, but the majority of the days will be dry. It will be cooler with highs 65-70° for the second half of the week.

