Warm today, isolated storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heavier rain from overnight is moving east of the area. Clouds will decrease this morning, and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny today. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front may trigger a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening. The chance of storms is low, but any storm that develops may have some strong gusts and hail.

Skies will clear tonight and it will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. A disturbance could cause a sprinkle in the afternoon, mostly north and northeast of Richmond.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A system will bring the chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s.

There could be a shower early Thursday, otherwise we will have variable clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s at the end of the week. Another shower or two is possible by Saturday night.

