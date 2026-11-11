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Warm and dry Veterans Day in Virginia

Turning much cooler Friday through the weekend
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Great weather continues on Veterans Day with mild and mostly clear skies giving way to increasing clouds late in the day as the next system begins to organize far to the northwest.

Thursday is the last mild day for a while with highs ranging from the mid 60s in the northwest to the lower 70s across the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front.

Some light rain is possible Thursday night mainly north of the I-64 corridor but rainfall amounts look minimal with only a tenth of an inch or two expected at most.

Friday turns noticeably colder as a series of cold fronts pushes through dropping highs into the 50s with the northern and northwestern portions of the area only reaching the lower 50s.

Saturday looks like the coldest day of the stretch with highs in the lower 50s area wide and gusty northwest winds making it feel even chillier.

Sunday stays cold with lows near freezing for most locations away from the coast and upper 20s possible across the Piedmont.

A gradual warm-up is possible heading into early next week.

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