Muggy Thursday with a higher chance of scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. —Thursday will start out mostly cloudy then become partly sunny and quite humid again, with a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. A few evening storms may linger, otherwise tonight will become partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Highs will be around 90 on Friday with scattered storms possible.

The weekend will be warm and muggy with highs 85-90. Clusters of scattered storms will be around both days, with a higher chance of rain on Sunday.

Rain chances will decrease by Tuesday, with more 90-degree weather expected mid/late week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.