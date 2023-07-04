Hot and humid Independence Day with highs in the lower 90s

RICHMOND, Va. - Most of today should be dry but a stray shower may pop in the afternoon. It will be hot and humid, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. By fireworks time in the evening, we expect rain-free conditions.

Wednesday will remain hot with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances will remain low, at about 20%. Rain chances increase again as later in the week going into the weekend, when there will be more numerous storms around.

Summer heat and humidity will stay locked in through the weekend. Highs will be near or above 90.

