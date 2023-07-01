The hot, humid, and at times stormy weekend continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be warm and muggy overnight, with some patchy fog and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day, with highs in the low and mid 90s and a heat index potentially reaching triple digits at times. Scattered storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, with another slight risk of severe weather.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend, with a few storms around on Monday but rain-free conditions are expected on the 4th (Tuesday). Highs will be in the low 90s, with the heat index approaching triple digits at times.

More of the same is expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s and the threat for some scattered storms increasing again from Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will remain in the picture for next weekend, but it looks like high temperatures will dip back into the 80s.

