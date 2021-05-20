Very warm today, cooler Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be 85-90 across central VA, with upper 70s/lower 80s near the coast. Humidity levels will remain very low. A cold front will move from east to west today into tonight, and this will bring cooler weather for Friday.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 80s across central VA, with 70s near the coast.

Hot weather returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the immediate coast. It will be become a little more humid, especially on Sunday. No organized thunderstorm activity is expected, but a spot or two may see a pop-up storm over the weekend.

Temperatures will cool slightly with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. It looks like Wednesday will be very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be the chance of a few storms the first half of next week.

