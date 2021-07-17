Very hot & muggy, scattered strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have one more hot and muggy day on tap for today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be at or above 100. A few spots could exceed 105. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Widely scattered storms will develop this afternoon, mostly across western VA. Storms will be more common in the metro after about 6 p.m., and last through late evening. Storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and some storms could have strong gusts.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with a few storms possible early. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be humid, but a bit cooler with highs 85-90. There will be many dry hours, but a few showers and storms will be around throughout the day, especially later in the afternoon as a cold front moves into the area.

This front will push south of the area on Monday, bringing a drop in the humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible, with the highest chance near the North Carolina border.

It will warm back up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated storms are possible both days, but rain chances are low.

Another cold front will pass later Wednesday, and this will bring a bigger drop in humidity for Thursday. Highs late in the week will range from the mid 80s to around 90.

