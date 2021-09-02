Very comfortable weather the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is significantly less humid, and it will stay comfortable into the first half of the weekend.

Skies will be mainly clear today and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows tonight in the metro will be in the mid to upper 50s, but will range from a few isolated upper 40s far northwest to lows around 60 at the coast.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s. It will turn a bit more humid late Saturday into Sunday.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. An approaching front may cause a shower or storm later in the day, with the best chance in northwestern VA.

Next week will be humid with highs in the upper 80s. A few storms are possible on Wednesday.

