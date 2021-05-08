Turning warmer for Mother's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some patches of fog this morning, along with chilly temperatures. A disturbance will cause a couple of passing showers early this morning across central VA. A shower will be possible in eastern VA this afternoon. Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. After a cold front passes, winds will shift to the NW and increase, with some gusts over 25 mph. Highs will be 65-70 in the metro, with some low to mid 60s in northern VA and near the coast.

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the low to mid 40s in most areas, but a few upper 30s will be possible northwest.

A warm front will lift northward through the region on Sunday. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will be breezy. Highs will be in the mid/upper 60s along the coast and also for areas well north of I-64. Highs in the metro will be in the mid to upper 70s. Locations closer to the North Carolina border will be around 80°. An isolated storm will be possible closer to I-81.

A system will bring some showers and storms on Monday, with the highest chance for rain late in the day. Highs will be 75-80°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs around 70°. Lows will be chilly again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Another system may bring us a few showers towards the end of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

