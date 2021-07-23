Turning warmer and more humid this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. A disturbance will keep some clouds around, and a shower is possible in a few spots around daybreak.

Saturday will be a little warmer and more humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine. A passing shower or storm is possible throughout the day, with a higher chance of rain well west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be hotter and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and an isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly west of I-95.

A cold front will be in the area on Monday, increasing the chance for scattered storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the week will be fairly humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible just about each day.

