Turning hotter and more humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90. It will turn a little more humid as the day wears on. Skies may get a little hazy as upper-level winds transport some smoke from the western wildfires into the area.

Tonight will be clear, a bit humid and warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, more humid and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The afternoon heat index will be 95-100.

It will stay hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Thursday through next weekend with the chance of a few storms. It will stay rather humid, and overnight lows will be 65-70.

An area of low pressure will move from near the Bahamas towards the Mid Atlantic states later this week. Many models keep this system well offshore, but it may be close enough to bring a higher chance of rain by Friday. There is the potential this could develop into a tropical depression, so we will continue to monitor it.

Elsewhere, the tropics continue to be active. A disturbance in the Bay Of Campeche and the southern Gulf Of Mexico is expected to strengthen as it tracks to the northwest the next few days. This may become Tropical Storm Nicholas, and computer models show this system affecting Texas and possibly Louisiana.

There are some other tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic, closer to western Africa. Further development may occur over the next few days.

