Dry and Milder this Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through Virginia tonight, bringing milder weather into the region this weekend. Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight, with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 40s Saturday, but should fall into the mid 30s Sunday morning. Tree pollen remains very high and will likely remain in that category throughout the weekend.

A stronger cold front will push through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing much cooler weather to the area for a couple of days. Showers will be likely Tuesday morning, with mixed precipitation possibly north of Richmond. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs returning to the 60s.

Showers and storms will develop next Thursday, with the potential for some severe weather. We'll continue to track this setup and bring you the very latest. Breezy and cooler weather is expected behind the storm system on Friday.

