Cool Weather Through the Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold and very dry air mass has settled into the region and will keep sunny and chilly weather with us through the weekend. Expect lows in the mid 20s tonight, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday. Very similar weather conditions can be expected on Sunday as well.

Monday morning will likely be our coldest point in this cool snap, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. High pressure will slide east during the day Monday, allowing southerly winds and warmer weather to return to the region. Highs Monday will reach the mid 50s, with the warming trend continuing into the middle of the week.

Highs in the 60s are likely Tuesday, with many locations reaching the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday.

The pattern still looks very dry, and it’s possible that we might not see rain again in central Virginia until March 14th.

