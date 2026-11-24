RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of a strong coastal low expected to develop off the Southeast coast.

The coastal storm will bring rain and wind to Virginia later Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day, with total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches likely. Areas along and east of I-95 have the best chance of receiving more than 2 inches of rain. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible, especially near the Bay and the Atlantic.

Dry and cool weather will resume Friday through Sunday, with another round of rain possible Sunday night into early Monday.

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