Tranquil Autumn weather continues in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday stays mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s though clouds could push inland and keep some areas stuck in the 60s. Winds remain gusty at 20-25 mph inland and 25-35 mph at the coast.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be worth watching closely as temperatures could dip to the mid-to-upper 30s across the Piedmont, making patchy frost possible.

Coastal flooding will continue to be a concern through Thursday. Prolonged onshore winds are pushing tidal levels 1 to 2 feet above normal, with minor to locally moderate flooding expected near the Chesapeake Bay, tidal James River and Atlantic Ocean. Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for Hampton Roads, the Middle and Northern Peninsulas and areas along the Atlantic Coast.

Thursday turns a bit calmer with lighter winds, sunshine and highs again in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Coastal flooding concerns linger.

Friday through the weekend stays sunny, dry, and cool.

Saturday shapes up as the coldest day of the stretch with highs only in the lower 60s for most areas. Lows drop to the mid-to-upper 30s and potentially even colder in spots both Saturday and Sunday mornings, making frost likely across inland areas.

No rain is expected over the next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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