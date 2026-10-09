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Tracking the impact of Isaias on Virginia

Friday will be slightly cooler, heavy rain possible Sunday
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sun will mix with increasing clouds.

Clouds will thicken on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some showers are possible by evening southwest of Richmond, and in Richmond by midnight.

Category 2 Hurricane Isaias is located over 300 miles from the Gulf Coast. It will track to the northeast, and the current forecast landfall is Friday evening near the Alabama/Florida border. It could briefly strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane Friday, and may be a Category 2 hurricane at landfall.

The track will then put the center into western Tennessee by Sunday morning.

We will see some steady rainfall Saturday night and Sunday, with scattered showers possible Monday. Final rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches in most areas.

More details are in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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