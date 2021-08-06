Tracking rain for part of the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon. It will be humid with highs 85-90.

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Some showers are possible by morning, especially south of Richmond.

Saturday will very humid with rain likely. Highest rain chances will be late morning through mid-afternoon, and rainfall amounts will be heaviest southeast of Richmond. Highs will stay in the 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A thunderstorm is possible in northwestern VA during the afternoon.

The week ahead will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible.

