Tracking less humid air

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front dropping in from the north may trigger a storm or two this evening. Rain chances are low, but any storm the does develop may have gusty winds. There will be a better chance of a few storms overnight, with a higher chance across northern VA. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out. It will turn less humid as the day wears on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will be very comfortable Wednesday and Thursday with low levels of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday, but most locations will stay dry.

Heat and humidity ramp back up at the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday, and in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. A few widely scattered storms are possible next weekend, with a higher chance of rain on Monday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

