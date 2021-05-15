Tracking a big warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another clear and chilly start to the day. It will be sunny this morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be a little warmer than the past few nights, with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. A few widely scattered showers or storms are possible in the afternoon, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The threat for showers will increase on Monday, with the highest chance of rain southwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

It will turn much warmer for the middle and end of the coming week. Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday, the mid 80s Thursday, and around 90° Friday through Sunday. Most of that stretch will be dry, but an isolated pop-up afternoon storm will be possible.

