Thunderstorm threat continues this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening. Storms will be more numerous across far southern VA. Storms may produce some strong gusts and could contain hail.

Clouds will decrease overnight. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day since early September with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a degree or two hotter. The Richmond record high is 92 from 1965. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there is just the slight chance of a storm during the afternoon and early evening. Lows Tuesday night will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday with some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will turn less humid during the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another chance of showers will return on Friday. Highs will be 65-70. It will be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s on Saturday, and 75-80 Sunday.

