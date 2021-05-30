Temps over 20 degrees below normal today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Widespread steadier rain is tracking east of the area this morning. An area of low pressure will keep things damp and unsettled today. There will be the chance of showers/drizzle/sprinkles this morning, with rain chances decreasing during the day. It will be quite cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. The record coolest high temperature for Richmond is 58° from 1971.

Clouds will break up a bit more overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Memorial Day will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be 75-80.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be variably cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. A shower or storm is possible by late evening, mainly south of Richmond.

Scattered storms will return Thursday into next weekend. The highest chance of rain looks to be Thursday evening through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

