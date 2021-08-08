Sunshine returns today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some low cloudiness and areas of locally dense fog this morning. There is a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for parts of the area, mostly west of I-95. This will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up storms are possible this afternoon west of I-95.

Tonight will muggy with lows from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There's the chance of a shower in the morning, and an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Tuesday through Friday will stay hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible each day, but many areas will stay dry.

A cold front will increase the chance of storms on Saturday. Highs next weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropics: three disturbances are being monitored in the Atlantic, between the Caribbean and Africa. The one in the central Atlantic has a slightly better chance of development.

