Sunny weekend, warming up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures away from the coast are down into the low and mid 20s, and winds are light. A hard freeze will occur this morning, as we experience the coldest temperatures since March 8. The Richmond record low is 27 from 1972.

We will see lots of sunshine today. It will not be as windy as the past couple of days. Highs will be 55-60 in most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Easter Sunday sunrise is 6:50 a.m.

Highs will be in the 70s for the week ahead. A shower is possible Tuesday in northern VA. A shower is possible on Wednesday, with the best chance north of I-64. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday.

As of now, next weekend is looking a little cooler with the chance of some showers.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

