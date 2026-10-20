Sunny and seasonal in Virginia Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and mild with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and conditions will be seasonably cool with lows in the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure will be located off the Mid-Atlantic coast virtually all week. Its proximity will keep breezy conditions at times, especially at the coast. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible in southeastern Virginia, where a coastal flood advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly sunny, with cool nights and mild afternoons.

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