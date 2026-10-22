Sunny and mild for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. --The nor'easter spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast is now Subtropical Storm Josephine. The storm will intensify some over the next 24 hours as it moves away from land.

Coastal flooding will continue to be a concern through today. Prolonged onshore winds are pushing tidal levels 1 to 2 feet above normal, with minor to locally moderate flooding expected near the Chesapeake Bay, tidal James River and Atlantic Ocean. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings are in effect for Hampton Roads, the Middle and Northern Peninsulas and areas along the Atlantic Coast.

Thursday turns a bit calmer with lighter winds, sunshine and highs again in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Coastal flooding concerns linger.

Friday through the weekend stays sunny, dry, and cool.

Saturday shapes up as the coolest day of the stretch with highs only in the lower 60s for most areas. Lows drop to the mid-to-upper 30s making frost possible across inland areas.

No rain is expected over the next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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