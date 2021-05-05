Sunny and cooler Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will pass through this evening with some breezy conditions. A few scattered storms are possible. Any storm that develops could be strong with high wind gusts. We will see clearing tonight. Lows by daybreak will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will move through on Friday with some showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 70. An isolated shower is possible near the coast.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers and storms are possible, mainly across northern and western VA.

There will be another chance of showers on Monday, and again Wednesday night. Highs the first half of next week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

