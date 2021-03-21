Rain today, heavy at times, thunder possible east

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast will bring moisture into the region this morning, bringing periods of heavy rain today. Rain and thunder will be widespread early Wednesday, with rain shifting east of the area by afternoon. Thunder in a few of these downpours is possible as well.

Southerly winds will develop Thursday, boosting temperatures into the mid 70s by afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be a windy and very warm day, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible along a weak cold front as it moves through the region.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild, with rain likely again by Sunday. Cooler conditions are expected early next week, with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

