Strong storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wave of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms is moving across the region. Another batch of showers and storms will move through Virginia mid-morning through midday. Widely scattered storms will be possible from mid-afternoon into this evening.

Clouds may break for some sun in some areas. Despite the high chance of rain, there will be dry hours today. However, due to the muggy air, storms will put down very heavy rainfall. Some storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is low. Highs today will be mostly in the upper 70s to mid 80s, but areas that break into sun will get a little warmer.

Humidity levels will drop on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

It will remain unsettled Tuesday through the end of the week, thanks to a front lingering near the area, and some disturbances passing through. This will keep the chance of some scattered showers and storms each day. Rain chances will be highest in southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be a little cool for early August, mainly upper 70s to mid 80s.

