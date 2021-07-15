Staying hot with lower rain chances today

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. A few storms are possible, but they will not be as numerous or widespread as yesterday. Highs will be in the 90s, and the heat index may break 100 in some locations.

Friday will be hot and humid with a few scattered storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday will also be hot and humid, with a slightly higher chance of scattered storms later in the day. Highs will be in the 90s.

A cold front will move into the area on Sunday, increasing the chances for showers and storms, especially late in the day. Highs will be 85-90.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and slightly less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few scattered storms are possible each day.

Highs will be back around 90 for the middle and end of next week.

