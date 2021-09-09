Staying cool and damp this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will hang across far southeastern VA this afternoon. Behind it, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s. A disturbance will keep some showers and isolated storms around into this evening. Since it is still fairly muggy, any showers or storms will produce heavy rainfall.

Skies will clear tonight and it will be cooler and less humid. Lows will be 55-60 in many areas, but it will be warmer near the coast, and there will be some lower 50s far northwest.

It will be sunny and comfortable Friday with highs around 80. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and 85-90 Sunday.

It will be hotter and more humid next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will be quite low through mid-week, but an isolated shower is possible by late Wednesday in a few spots.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Mindy is located near the Georgia coast. It will move to the northeast and stay south of the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Larry is located just east of Bermuda. It will track north, and then northeastward, over the next few days. It will clip Newfoundland and head towards Greenland. Larry will generate large swells for the East Coast, and there is a high risk of rip currents at Virginia & North Carolina beaches the entire weekend.

More can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

