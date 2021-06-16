Staying comfortable Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and humidity levels will be very comfortable. Lows in many locations will be in the mid to upper 50s, but there will be some lower 50s in our coolest outlying areas, and some lower 60s near the coast.

Thursday will be sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 50s again, but a spot or two north & west could dip into the upper 40s.

Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90.

It will turn hotter and more humid this weekend. Highs will be near or above 90 in many locations away from the coast. An isolated storm or two is possible each afternoon.

The remnants from a tropical system currently in the Bay of Campeche will track near our area on Monday, bringing a decent chance of some steady rain. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be humid and hot with highs near 90. A cold front will pass through later in the day with thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

