Showers today, a mainly dry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some showers will move through the area this afternoon into this evening. A few isolated storms are possible, with the best chance for storms closer to the North Carolina line. The storms that do develop could have some stronger gusts. Highs will be in the 60s.

Clouds will decrease tonight, and it will be chilly. Lows will range from the mid/upper 30s northwest to 40-45 in the metro, to some mid 40s southeast.

Saturday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. A sprinkle is possible, mostly in eastern VA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s. As a warm front moves through the area, an isolated storm is possible. There is a better chance for storms closer to I-81 in northwestern VA.

A cold front will bring some showers on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Another chance of rain will arrive later in the day on Thursday.

