Tornado Watch in effect as remnants from Ida pass by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnants of Ida will pass to our northwest today. There will be some showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. Storms will be most numerous across western and northern VA, where a flash flood watch is in effect.

Storms will produce heavy rainfall and the potential for strong wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are also possible in central and eastern VA. Highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to around 90 far southeast. The threat for showers and storms will decrease this evening into tonight. Any leftover showers will exit early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, cooler and much less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thursday & Friday nights will be very comfortable with lows in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated storms are possible later in the day.

It will stay humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

