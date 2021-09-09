Widespread showers and storms possible through early afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through central Virginia early this morning, with showers/storms lingering along and behind the front into the mid-afternoon. Much drier and milder air will move into the region this evening through Friday, setting us up for a perfect weather day to wrap up the shortened workweek. The high today will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will settle over the area through the weekend, keeping cool nights, seasonally warm afternoons, and sunny conditions with us Saturday and Sunday. A ridge will redevelop over the eastern U.S. early next week, a pattern that will push highs back into the low 90s in parts of Virginia.

Hurricane Larry will continue to gradually weaken while turning northward and accelerating over the next several days and should pass a little east of Bermuda Thursday. Swells generated by the large hurricane will still reach the Mid-Atlantic coast, creating dangerous rip currents. Tropical Depression Mindy is moving through North Florida today, it will weaken and get pushed off the Atlantic by today's cold front. Details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

