Afternoon storms possible; more humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will approach the area Wednesday, with southerly winds developing and bringing more humidity to the region during the day, the high will be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop well ahead of the front along a trough lying east of the Appalachians.

The storms that form during the day will have the best chance to produce severe wind gusts, but the overall threat for severe weather is “marginal”, only a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5.

The cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday morning, with a few lingering showers possible. The best chance for rain Thursday will be south and east of Richmond. Much drier and milder air will move into the region Thursday afternoon through Friday, setting us up for a perfect weather day to wrap up the shortened work week.

High pressure will settle over the area through the weekend, keeping cool nights, seasonally warm afternoons, and sunny conditions with us Saturday and Sunday. A ridge will redevelop over the eastern U.S. early next week, a pattern that will push highs back into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s in parts of Virginia.

Hurricane Larry is expected to gradually weaken while turning northward over the next several days, and should pass a little east of Bermuda Thursday. Swells generated by the large hurricane will still reach the Mid-Atlantic coast, creating dangerous rip currents. A tropical wave over the central Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves northeast across the northern Florida Peninsula. Details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

